Two people were killed in separate accidents along Westheimer Road on Thursday night. Around 5:47 p.m., two vehicles collided near 13000 Westheimer Road, between South Dairy Ashford Road and Eldridge Parkway, police said. A vehicle caught fire, resulting in the death of a woman, police said. As of 10 p.m., the road remained closed to traffic in both directions as the crash was being investigated.