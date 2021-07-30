LOOK: LeBron James confirms Russell Westbrook trade on IG

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has himself a new running partner. While an official trade can’t be announced until August, the 2020 NBA champions have acquired former MVP Russell Westbrook in a trade with the Washington Wizards.

For “general manager” LeBron James, this is a move that helps keep the Lakers’ championship window open. It also comes at the cost of Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a first-round pick.

To say that King James is excited about the new acquisition would be an understatement. In fact, the four-time NBA champion took to Instagram with a post depicting Westbrook on the Lakers. It’s the first direct acknowledgement from anyone within the Lakers’ organization that the blockbuster trade had in fact gone down.

That’s a nifty Photoshop right there. Somehow, we don’t think LeBron James came up with it himself. He’s probably just as bad at that as he is at acting.

All joking aside, this is a monumental move for James and the Lakers. Whether the on-court fit makes sense remains to be seen. What we do know is that Los Angeles will again be front and center around the Association in 2021-22.

More must-reads: