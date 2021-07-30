GRPS looking to fill more than 200 positions at job fair

Grand Rapids Public Schools will host a job fair on August 14 to fill empty positions before the semester begins. And they aren't just looking to fill a couple vacancies.

"Its across the board," says communications director John Helmholdt.

The district needs to fill more than 200.

"Seventy or so teaching positions, a couple dozen administrator positions, nearly 40 operation, custodial, maintenance, a couple dozen food service jobs," lists Helmholdt.

Helmholdt says the teaching shortage is nationwide, making finding the right applicant tough.

"We're competing for the same talent as every other school district, and now all the other employers are in that same boat where they're struggling to fill some of their positions," he says.

If they don't fill them in time, the plan is to turn to a temp service. Helmholdt says if you do join the GRPS team, it's more than just a job.

"This is a cause, this is about being a part of something, about changing lives of students and families for generations to come," says Helmholdt.

The job fair will be from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at GRPS University on August 14.

