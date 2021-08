Barkley (knee) worked with the Giants' training staff while his teammates practiced Wednesday, Art Stapleton of northjersey.com reports. Barkley will reside on the PUP list until he's cleared to practice, but that didn't stop him from chatting with his healthy teammates and going through some individual drills in shorts and a hoodie. The 24-year-old running back has refused to comment on his expectations for returning to practice or games, after he was held out of the offseason program while finishing up his rehab from late-October surgery. With Barkley still out, Devontae Booker should get regular work alongside Daniel Jones and the first-team offense.