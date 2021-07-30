Cancel
Pennsylvania State

Severe storms, possible tornadoes tear through Pennsylvania, leaving trail of damage behind

By Sarafina James, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The main threat from severe storms and possible tornadoes ended as the sun went down Thursday evening, but a trail of damage was left behind across several area communities.

In Saltlick Township in Fayette County, a single story garage on Keslar Road was overturned and torn apart.

The winds were strong enough to push it into a neighbor’s property.

In that area, Channel 11 saw dozens of trees snapped, uprooted and mangled along with downed power lines.

Just across the state line in Ohio, at least two tornadoes were confirmed near Steubenville.

The damage there was extensive with homes ripped apart and debris thrown everywhere.

A fire chief in the area said he had never seen anything of that magnitude in his 21 years on the force.

The National Weather Service plans to have survey teams deployed in several areas Friday to determine if tornadoes touched down and how large they were.

