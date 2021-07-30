Cancel
NBA draft grades: Kings stun by adding Mitchell to backcourt

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day of chaos, turmoil and stress is over...or maybe it’s just begun. With the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Kings selected Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell. While Mitchell is the defensive stalwart the Kings need, where he fits into the rotation is a huge...

NBASB Nation

Instant grades for every 2021 NBA Draft first round pick

The Detroit Pistons are on the clock with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, and there is zero suspense this year on who will be the first pick. Cade Cunningham leads a draft class that is defined by star-power at the top. While Cunningham will be Detroit’s choice with the first pick, both USC center Evan Mobley and G League Ignite shooting guard Jalen Green are talented enough to go No. 1 overall in a vacuum. With Jalen Suggs also establishing himself as a terrific prospect during his freshman year at Gonzaga, the 2021 NBA Draft will be remembered for the excellent quartet of players taken with the first four picks.
NBAWacoTrib.com

NBA Draft Day dreams materializing for Baylor's Butler, Mitchell

Even as the roster of Baylor players in the NBA has grown in recent years, another breakthrough appears imminent. For the first time in program history, Baylor should produce two first-round picks. The 2021 NBA Draft arrives Thursday night, and the starting backcourt from the Bears’ NCAA championship appears poised...
NBANBC Sports

Kings take Baylor guard Mitchell with No. 9 pick in draft

The Kings have made their choice in the 2021 NBA Draft, selecting Baylor's Davion Mitchell with the ninth overall pick. After the tremendous steal the Kings got in Tyrese Haliburton at No. 12 in last year's draft, we'll see if Mitchell can have a similar impact in his rookie season.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

The 2021 NBA Draft is almost upon us. Teams are wrapping up their analysis, gathering last-minute intel and mapping out potential scenarios. Outside of the top five or six spots in the draft, this is a wide-open class. There is talent up and down the board, including a higher-than-normal number of two-way prospects.
NBAfortyeightminutes.com

NBA Draft Buzz: Magic, Trades, Mitchell, Warriors, Cavaliers

The Magic are widely believed to be open to trading the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated relays. Orlando has two first-round picks, also owning the No. 5 overall selection, though that doesn’t mean a trade will come cheap. The franchise reportedly has a high asking price on the latter selection.
NBAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'I can be a dog': How No. 9 NBA draft pick Davion Mitchell can help Sacramento Kings

Jul. 30—Kings general manager Monte McNair said the decision to select Baylor point guard Davion Mitchell with the No. 9 pick in Thursday's NBA draft was all about taking the best player available regardless of the team's positional needs. There were immediate questions about Mitchell's fit in a crowded backcourt...
NBAsicem365.com

Davion Mitchell reflects on being taken in the NBA Draft

Former Baylor guard Davion Mitchell discusses being taken No. 9 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings. To continue reading, you must be a SicEm365 Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a...
