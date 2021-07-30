Kansas City man wins man cave, then HGTV star helps turn it into a nursery

Cancel
By Alan Shope
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man won a contest to create a man cave and then turned it into a nursery instead with help from a popular TV designer.

"It started out as just luck," said Josh Taylor.

Taylor entered a contest to win a man cave and he won.

"I just need a place to sit down and unwind," Josh Taylor said in a video submission.

Next thing he knew, Tamara Day, of HGTV's "Bargain Mansions," showed up at the door. But when she heard Taylor and his wife's story, the man cave idea changed.

"I feel like that was one of those moments where everything flipped upside down," Day said.

Josh and Amber Taylor said they had been trying for years to have child through in-vitro fertilization. Amber had become pregnant twice but lost both. Shortly after winning the contest, the couple found out they were expecting again.

"They said, 'What if we did a nursery?'" Josh Taylor said.

The couple loved the idea.

"This is something that we wanted for so long, having a child, and so to have his nursery designed by Tamara Day, the best of the best, was just really, really exciting for us," Amber Taylor said.

"It's really nice this was done for them and they have something so much to look forward to," said Dr. Kristin Holoch, the couple's doctor.

The Taylors said their son is due on Oct. 31. Long after the baby's moved into the new room, there will always be a sign that Tamara Day was here with autographed IKEA dollar horse.

"It's so humbling that all these people did all of this for us," Josh Taylor said.

"I've never met more deserving people," Day said.

