Since Simone Biles announced her withdrawal from several gymnastics events in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, many fellow athletes have voiced their opinions. Among them have been some of her teammates and even Olympic alums that either support her decision or can’t make sense of it. For the most part, those that know what it’s like to compete in the Games understood Biles’ perspective. Now, adding to the conversation, “America’s Golden Boy” Caeleb Dressel weighs in with his reaction.