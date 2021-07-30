7 Plus-Size T-Shirt Dresses Perfect For An Easy, No-Fuss Summer Look
Set the scene: It’s the middle of summer, it's so freaking hot, and you have to be at brunch in 30 minutes. What can you grab when you’re short on time and the heat is unforgiving? Enter the t-shirt dress, a particular favorite among the greatest warm-weather clothing category (casual summer dress). Although plus-size clothing offerings can sometimes be lacking in this department, the online shopping world happens to have a wide range of plus-size options for t-shirt dresses perfect for a no-fuss, summer look.www.refinery29.com
