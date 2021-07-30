7 Plus-Size T-Shirt Dresses Perfect For An Easy, No-Fuss Summer Look

When it comes to getting dressed, the dog days of summer call for one thing, and one thing only: breathable fabric. We want to take advantage of the long days, the relaxed schedules and the feeling of freedom that comes with the season — we can't have our clothes holding us back. That's why linen dresses and shirts have been and will remain a mainstay in our summer closets. The fabric is elegant, but versatile; it's timeless, but can easily translate onto more on-trend silhouettes, or whatever style you're currently into. More importantly, though, it'll keep you cool all day and well into the night.