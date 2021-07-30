Special Weather Statement issued for Breckinridge, Meade by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-30 00:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breckinridge; Meade A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL PERRY...WEST CENTRAL MEADE AND NORTH CENTRAL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTIES At 135 AM EDT/1235 AM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located 13 miles west of Brandenburg, moving southeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Concordia, Mystic, Raymond, Frymire, Rhodelia, Andyville, Sirocco, Wolf Creek, Mooleyville and Manning Crossing. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.alerts.weather.gov
