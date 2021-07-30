Cancel
Wizards draft Corey Kispert with first round pick

By Associated Press
WJLA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Wizards took Gonzaga sharp shooter Corey Kispert with the 15th pick in the NBA draft, shortly after agreeing to trade All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The 6-foot-7 Kispert could give Washington some more outside shooting. He played four years at...

