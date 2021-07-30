Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-29 21:06:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle until this storm has passed. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston STRONG THUNDERSTORMS OVER SOUTHEASTERN CAMPBELL AND NORTHWESTERN WESTON COUNTIES At 945 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 16 miles south of Rozet to 13 miles northeast of Reno Junction to 14 miles south of Wright. Movement was east at 35 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Campbell and northwestern Weston Counties, between Wright and Upton.alerts.weather.gov
