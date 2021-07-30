Cancel
Crawford County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Harrison, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Harrison; Perry A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON SOUTHEASTERN CRAWFORD...NORTHEASTERN PERRY...NORTHWESTERN MEADE AND NORTH CENTRAL BRECKINRIDGE COUNTIES At 1145 PM EDT/1045 PM CDT/, a strong thunderstorm was located near Carefree Town, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mount Pleasant, Leopold, Leavenworth, Alton, New Amsterdam, Roberta, Beechwood, Gerald, Central and Andyville. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

#Special Weather Statement#Crawford Harrison#Northwestern Meade
