Flash Flood Watch issued for Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-03 15:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Central Chaffee County Below 9000 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern San Juan Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Leadville Vicinity, Lake County Below 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Upper Rio Grande Valley, Eastern San Juan Mountains Below 10000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Chaffee County above 9000Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central Colorado, south central Colorado and southeast Colorado, including the following areas, Chaffee and Lake counties, the eastern San Juan and La Garita mountains, San Luis Valley, Fremont County, the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, the Wet Mountain Valley, Pikes Peak, Teller County and the Rampart range, and Huerfano and western Las Animas Counties, as well as the Pueblo area. * Until Midnight MDT tonight. * A weather disturbance moving through the monsoon plume will trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms across the region capable of producing very heavy rainfall today. With the ground already saturated from recent rainfall, this will lead to a significant chance for flash flooding, especially for areas with saturated soils and in and near steeper terrain. * Mud flows and rock slides will be possible in and near burn scars and steep terrain. Roads, creeks, streams and normally dry washes may experience rapid flooding with damage to roads possible in and near these drainage ways.