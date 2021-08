It might have seemed silly a few years ago to suggest that the Padres would soon have to make any decisions regarding the luxury tax — San Diego only reached $100M in total payroll once prior to the 2020 season — but the Friars now find themselves roughly $6M from the $210M luxury barrier. While many teams that are so close to the tax line are loath to actually cross the threshold, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that Padres ownership is willing to make that concession as the trade deadline approaches.