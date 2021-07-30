Cancel
NBA Draft: Knicks Trade Down Again, Select Rokas Jokubaitis, Miles McBride

By Quentin Haynes
theknickswall
theknickswall
 5 days ago
The Knicks traded the 32nd pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, taking Rokas Jokubaitis and Miles “Deuce McBride” at 34 and 36, respectively. The New York Knicks are selecting FC Barcelona point guard Rokas Jokubaitis from Lithuania with the fourth pick in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft (34th overall). They acquired nos. 34 and 36 from the Oklahoma City Thunder for no. 32, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Critical analysis of Knicks basketball, covering breaking news and every game along with original features on the team and coverage of affiliate G League's Westchester Knicks and 2K League's Knicks Gaming

