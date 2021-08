If there’s a silver lining to new Indianapolis Colts’ starting quarterback Carson Wentz missing an extended period of time to start the 2021 campaign, it’s this:. 1) The Colts are far less likely to have to surrender their 2022 first round pick, as that 2022 conditional second round pick still owed to the Philadelphia Eagles will remain as is. Specifically, the 2022 conditional second round pick could only be elevated to a 2022 first, if: A) Wentz played 75% of the Colts’ total offensive snaps in 2021, or B) Wentz plays 70% of the Colts’ total offensive snaps AND Indianapolis makes the playoffs in 2021.