If you'd like to take a cruise, but aren't interested in the crowds or hustle and bustle of a massive ocean liner, you may want to consider a river cruise. River cruises offer the opportunity to visit lesser-known ports around the world, thanks to the small size and maneuverability of the vessels. They also often provide exceptional, personalized service, as most welcome fewer than 200 guests at a time. On top of that, you'll spend the majority of your trip exploring a different port each day, as most destinations along the waterways are fairly close together.

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO