Gunmen Shoot, Kill Barber, Customer In Front Of Multiple People At Lawndale Barbershop

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 29-year-old man was shot multiple times and killed in a North Philadelphia double shooting Tuesday night. Police said it happened just after 8 p.m at 12th and Huntingdon Streets. Police said the man was shot once in his chest and three times in the back. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where authorities said he was pronounced at 8:19 p.m. The second victim was a 27-year-old man, according to police. He was shot multiple times and was taken to Temple University Hospital. He’s in stable condition, police said. So far, investigators said there are no arrests. Elsewhere in North Philadelphia, a man was shot twice and killed on the 2100 block of Master Street around 8:10 p.m. No arrests have been made in this homicide, either, according to police. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.