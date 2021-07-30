Cancel
Public Safety

Gunmen Shoot, Kill Barber, Customer In Front Of Multiple People At Lawndale Barbershop

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren and seniors were inside a West Side barbershop this week when two men walked in, found their target, and opened fire. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

chicago.cbslocal.com

