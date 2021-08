After dropping the opening game of the Oakland series in Seattle, the Mariners rebounded with three straight wins by one run to win the series. They also beat the Astros on Monday, coming back from an early seven-run deficit to win 11-8. This stretch has moved them up to one game behind the A’s for second place in the division and one game out of the second wild-card spot. With the trade deadline coming up on July 30th at 4 p.m., it’s surprising the Mariners haven’t been more active trying to improve the team for this year and beyond.