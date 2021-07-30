Cancel
NBA

Raptors select Scottie Barnes with the 4th overall pick

By Daniel Reynolds
raptorshq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Raptors have upended consensus in the 2021 NBA Draft, opting to select Florida State forward Scottie Barnes with the fourth overall pick. To say this was a complete shock is not entirely true — there was buzz the Raptors were at least somewhat intrigued by Barnes’ potential — but it also felt like Toronto would not take the gamble (e.g. it felt like Jalen Suggs at no. 4 was a lock).

