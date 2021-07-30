Raptors select Scottie Barnes with the 4th overall pick

The Raptors went way off script, declining to go with the consensus at the NBA Draft on Thursday night. Time will tell if drafting Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs was the right call, but the Raptors aren’t an organization that cares much about what others think. They have a track record of success nabbing and developing young talent, so you can understand why they felt comfortable going with Barnes, a 6-foot-9, 19-year-old Florida State product who hails from West Palm Beach, Fla. Barnes has a freakish 7-foot-3 wingspan and is regarded as one of the best defenders in the draft and a potentially terrifying player to team up with OG Anunoby, who is one of the NBA’s premier defenders. The fit with Pascal Siakam is more questionable, as Barnes is nowhere close to having an NBA caliber jump shot. He shot 27.5% from three-point range and 62.1% from the free throw line in college, though like Siakam he has ample point-forward skills.