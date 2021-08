The Raptors are almost officially on the clock with their number four selection looming large in the 2021 NBA Draft. It’s exciting but also loaded with expectations. If the Raptors hit and hit big with their pick, it could be a transformative moment for the franchise, the key to unlocking the next generation of the team. If they don’t, well, these chances don’t come along that often — not for a team as successful as of late as the Raptors.