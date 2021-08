Wilson has agreed to a four-year deal with the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report notes that the QB's contract is projected to be worth $35.1 million and includes a signing bonus of approximately $22.9 million. It was inevitable that the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft would sign on the dotted line, but the two sides needed to compromise on a couple of items. Per Schefter, Wilson "gets no deferral" while the Jets "get offset language." Either way, the BYU product now can officially embark on his pro career and will look to build chemistry with a pass-catching corps that currently features wide receivers Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims, as well as tight ends Tyler Kroft and Chris Herndon.