More and more companies understand the benefits of cloud computing, which is making their migration to the cloud more rapid. Per IDG’s 2020 Cloud Computing Study, 81% of organizations said that they’ve migrated either one application or a portion of their infrastructure to the cloud. The reasons why a company would shift its services towards the cloud depend on its business priorities, of course. General reasons for migrating include 1) cost-savings, 2) reliability, 3) scalability, and 4) flexibility.