Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

3 men wounded after shooting in central Georgia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6pL1_0bCKpvQi00

MACON, Ga. — Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after a shooting in central Georgia, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Macon Police Department, the shooting occurred at a car detail shop at about 4:30 p.m. EDT, WMGT reported.

Kyler Thompson, 24, and Corey Reeves, 24, were listed in critical but stable condition, WMAZ reported. Carlos Jackson, 44, was listed in stable condition, the television station reported.

Witnesses told deputies that the three men were dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds, WMGT reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether another person was involved in the shooting, according to WMAZ.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
36K+
Followers
62K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Georgia#Police#Wmgt#Wmaz#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

12-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 4-year-old sibling in Louisiana, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 4-year-old sibling in a Louisiana home, authorities said. According to WBRZ and WAFB, the incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Glenetta Court in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the older child accidentally discharged a gun, striking a younger sibling. The victim later died at a nearby hospital, authorities said.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Man in custody following chase with Oklahoma Highway Patrol

TULSA, Okla. — A pursuit between a man and state troopers has ended near 71st Street and the River Bridge. Troopers say they initiated the chase earlier this afternoon. The driver failed to stop and led troopers for about five miles. Troopers were able to disable the man’s car and take him into custody. No other injuries were reported.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa gas station robbed at gunpoint, police try to identify thief

TULSA, Okla. — Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department are asking for help identifying a man after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint. It happened Saturday morning around 3:30 am at a station near 21st and Memorial. Police say the man asked for change for a $100 bill and then pulled out a gun once the register was open. The $100 bill was counterfeit.
Lanesborough, MAPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Cop used criminal justice database to look up women, police say

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, were investigating one of their own and it has led to the officer’s termination. Brennan Polidoro has been fired as an officer with the Lanesborough Police Department after the now-retired police chief Timothy Sorrell discovered that Polidoro had used the Criminal Justice Information System database to look up women without justification, The Associated Press reported.
MilitaryPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Pentagon IDs officer slain in attack as officials seek clues

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Federal investigators were digging Wednesday into the background of a Georgia man who officials say fatally stabbed a Pentagon police officer at a transit station outside the building before being shot and killed himself. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency identified the slain officer as George Gonzalez,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy