Suns take Day’Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2021, file photo, North Carolina's Day'Ron Sharpe (11) plays against Pittsburgh during an NCAA college basketball game in Pittsburgh. Sharpe is a potential first-round NBA draft prospect after a season with the Tar Heels. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft but quickly traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet.

The Sharpe trade to the Nets was announced during the draft. Published reports said the Suns were getting Shamet, a three-year veteran who was the No. 26 selection in 2018 out of Wichita State, in exchange for the pick and guard Jevon Carter.

The 6-foot-4 Shamet averaged 9.3 points per game last season for Brooklyn and shot 38.7% from 3-point range and 40.8% from the field. He is expected to be Phoenix’s backup shooting guard behind Devin Booker.

Sharpe earned All-ACC freshman team honors after averaging 9.5 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels. He shot 51.9% from the floor and tied for the team lead with 26 blocks.

Shamet, 23, will be joining his fourth team in four seasons. He was drafted by Philadelphia and has played for the Los Angeles Clippers and Brooklyn. Shamet has a connection with Suns coach Monty Williams, who was an assistant with the Sixers during the 2018-19 season.

Shamet has one year and $3.8 million remaining on his rookie deal and will become a restricted free agent after next season. He is eligible to sign an extension starting Aug. 6.