COVID spread in Georgia driving patients to urgent care, hospitals

As school systems across the state prepare to return to the classroom, a number of Georgia counties are seeing an increase in COVID infections among school-aged children. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, about 30 Georgia counties have seen COVID cases trending upward in kids between 5 and 17 years of age over the last two weeks. On top of that, DPH says in about a third of those counties' infections are trending upwards at a “high” rate.