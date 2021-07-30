Cancel
Georgia State

COVID spread in Georgia driving patients to urgent care, hospitals

By Andy Miller
nowhabersham.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia’s COVID case numbers jumped by 4,800 in the state figures reported Thursday, continuing a recent upswing that’s apparently fueled by the Delta variant. “It is believed that the Delta variant is highly prevalent throughout Georgia,” said Dr. Charles Ruis, health director in the Southwest Health District, which is based in Albany. “The best way to prevent a COVID-related death is to get vaccinated, and vaccines are widely available in our region.”

