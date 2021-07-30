Cancel
Economy

China’s Didi denies report of plan to buy back shares

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING — Didi Global Inc. on Friday denied a report by The Wall Street Journal that the ride-hailing service was considering buying back its U.S.-traded shares after its June market debut was disrupted by Chinese government orders to overhaul data security. The Journal, citing unidentified sources, said buying back the...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

