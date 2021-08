UNC big man Day’Ron Sharpe has been selected by the Brooklyn Nets as the 29th pick of the NBA Draft, making it the third season a row that we have seen a Tar Heel get drafted as a one-and-done player. As weird as this is to say, he is also the last Tar Heel that will ever get drafted immediately after completing a season with Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams. It’s a depressing detail, but at the same time it is an exciting moment for the North Carolina native who gave his all to Williams despite the way the season ended.