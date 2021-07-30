Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

BREAKING: WERENSKI PAY DAY

hockeybuzz.com
 5 days ago

Day one of the open market has hit the hockey world by storm, and Columbus has managed to play the market rather safely on opening day compared to Draft Day. The only major addition to the club was signing hometown boy Sean Kuraly to a four year deal, worth $2.5M per season.

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
Person
Tyler Sikura
Person
Zach Werenski
Person
Sean Kuraly
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
David Savard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blue Jackets#Draft Day#Nhl Entry Draft#Miami University Of Ohio#The Seattle Kraken#The Cleveland Monsters#Torts#Mdz#Cbj#The Atlantic Division#The Boston Bruins#Bean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
San Jose Sharks
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLtheScore

Blue Jackets sign Werenski to 6-year, $57.5M extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Zach Werenski to a six-year contract extension with an average annual value of $9.583 million, the team announced Thursday. Werenski has made a huge impact in the five seasons he's been in Columbus. The 24-year-old is the Jackets' all-time leader in goals (65) by a blue-liner. Since his debut in 2016, he's tied for third among NHL defensemen in goals and 19th in points (189).
NHLNHL

Signing of Werenski puts another cornerstone piece in place for CBJ

Blue Jackets will build around the talented defenseman, who inked a six-year extension. As Jarmo Kekalainen, John Davidson and the Blue Jackets brain trust met over the past few weeks to plan what would be next for the team, there were lots of sets of eyes on the general manager, the president of hockey operations and the rest of the CBJ front office.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Plan Makes Believer Out of Zach Werenski

The Columbus Blue Jackets needed a new direction. Thanks to a bevy of moves coupled with the NHL Draft, the Blue Jackets are heading in a new direction. That direction was good enough for one of their best players to commit to them long term. On Thursday, the Blue Jackets...
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLWILX-TV

Veteran Bruin Announces His Retirement

-BOSTON (AP) - Boston Bruins defenseman Kevan Miller has announced his retirement in an Instagram post that he signed “Forever a Bruin.” The 33-year-old has played in just 28 games since breaking his kneecap in 2019. Miller played in 352 games over eight seasons with the Bruins, scoring 13 goals with 58 assists. Also today, the Bruins signed defenseman Brandon Carlo to a six-year contract extension that will pay him an average of $4.1 million per year. The 24-year-old second-round draft pick from 2015 had three goals and one assist in 27 games and averaged 18:43 in ice time this season, his fifth in Boston. He missed most of March with an oblique muscle injury and then was knocked out of the postseason in Game 3 of the second round after a hard hit Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck.
NHLhockeyinsiders.net

Report: Evander Kane Facing Lifetime Ban From NHL.

Some bombshell news over the weekend. San Jose Sharks' forward Evander Kane is facing a possible lifetime ban from the NHL. Over the weekend his soon to be ex-wife posted some accusations which involved Kane not only gambling but gambling on NHL games as well. She added that he would intentionally try and lose games so he would cash in on the wagers.
NHLPosted by
Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers sign tough guy Jarred Tinordi who handed Tom Wilson payback for injuring Brandon Carlo

The New York Rangers continue to react to the Tom Wilson incident sending a firm message that something like that will never happen again. Today they signed 6-6′, 205 lbs defenseman Jarred Tinordi to a 2 year deal worth $900K AAV. The 29 year-old will automatically become the team’s 7th defender and likely will play sparingly when the match up calls for it.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING David Krejci Signs With Bruins.

The Boston Bruins left both David Krejci and Tuukka Rask unprotected during the expansion draft and it was expected that both players would only sign with the Bruins anyways. Well it seems one of them is done. According to Kirk Luedeke, the Bruins and Krejci have come to terms on...
NHLPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

The Buffalo Sabres Could Lose These Players By Friday

The Buffalo Sabres are about to embark on a very busy next week. General Manager Kevyn Adams will have plenty of huge decisions to make in regards to the roster, as will all the NHL general managers. The NHL Expansion Draft will take place this Wednesday, July 21st at 8...
NHLYardbarker

Teams Dropping Out, Jack Eichel Trade Down to Two Clubs

Elliotte Friedman provided some updates on the latest trade chatter when it comes to Buffalo Sabres center Jack Eichel. Noting that things have been a little quiet on the Eichel trade front with all the talk of the NHL Expansion Draft, Friedman says teams are actually pulling away from discussions with the Buffalo Sabres and there aren’t a lot of teams left for Sabres GM Kevyn Adams to negotiate with.
NHLtheScore

Bruins trade Vladar to Flames

The Boston Bruins traded goaltender Dan Vladar to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a third-round pick, the team announced Wednesday. The move comes after the Bruins inked goalie Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20-million contract. Vladar, 23, would have been required to pass through waivers if sent to the...
NHLPosted by
NESN

David Krejci Announces Departure From Bruins In Heartfelt Statement

David Krejci most certainly will be missed in Boston. The longtime Boston Bruins center announced his departure from the squad Friday afternoon as he’s set to return to the Czech Republic to finish out his career playing in his home country. Krejci will go down as one of the most...
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Golden Knights’ Disrespect of Fleury Continues

Tuesday resulted in a shocking trade in the NHL, as it was confirmed that Marc-Andre Fleury of the Vegas Golden Knights had been dealt to the Chicago Blackhawks. Originally, there was thought to be no return at all for the 36-year-old netminder. That turned out not to be entirely the case, as prospect Mikael Hakkarainen is in fact headed the other way. Given that he is 23 years old and has yet to even carve out a full-time role in the AHL, it proves that this trade was simply just a cap dump for Vegas.
NHLPosted by
CBS Boston

Report: David Krejci Returning To Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — After the Bruins were eliminated from the postseason, David Krejci’s NHL future seemed uncertain. But a report on Tuesday indicates that the longtime Bruin will be returning to Boston. Kirk Luedeke of the New England Hockey Journal reported that he’s “hearing David Krejci coming back to Bruins”...
NHLBleacher Report

NHL Rumors: Latest on David Krejci, New York Islanders and More

Former Boston Bruins center David Krejci may have announced his intentions of returning to the Czech Republic to continue his playing career, but that did not stop other teams from reaching out regarding his plans. The latest on Boston's now-former alternate captain headlines a collection of NHL rumors that also...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks, and the Buffalo Sabres

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman on their offseason plans: ” is not going to preclude us from doing anything. We have some flexibility. That was a big part of the Duncan Keith trade… We’re going to be able to pursue some players if it works out. We’re also having some trade conversations.”
NHLletsgobruins.net

The Cost For The Bruins To Land Tarasenko Revealed.

The Boston Bruins have been heavily linked to one of this offseasons biggest trade block names and we have a better idea of the acquiring cost. St. Louis Blues' forward Vladimir Tarasenko is on his way out of St. Louis after demanding a trade and he's been linked to the B's.
NHLchatsports.com

FTB: The Maple Leafs join the NHL Draft party today

The Maple Leafs watched the first round of the NHL Entry Draft unfold last night sitting on the sidelines, having traded away their first round pick. Today we go through rounds two through seven, starting at 11:00 a.m. and going until who knows how long, but it will for sure be way too long.e.
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Runors: St. Louis Blues, and the Boston Bruins

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues GM Doug Armstrong is trying his attention to his restricted free agents. Once they are taken care of, it doesn’t seem likely that they will have the room for UFA forward Tyler Bozak, unless they are able to move Vladimir Tarasenko and his contract.

Comments / 0

Community Policy