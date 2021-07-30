Cancel
‘The Green Knight’: Arthurian odyssey, updated

By Tom Meek
cambridgeday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘The Green Knight’: Arthurian odyssey, updated. David Lowery’s cinematic adaptation of the late 14th century Middle English chivalric romance (a poem about an odyssey, to be more precise), “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight,” is a hypnotic wonderment and one of the best films – if not the best – of the year so far. The cast and filmmaking are superb. “The Green Knight” is also the edgiest Medieval rendering since John Boorman’s “Excalibur” (1981) mixed arty filmmaking, sex and dark psychodrama into the cauldron of drama that is King Arthur’s court.

