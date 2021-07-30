‘The Green Knight’: Arthurian odyssey, updated

The mythical, adventure-packed drama The Green Knight is the best Arthurian adaptation this side of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. David Lowery’s supernatural fantasy isn’t a comedy, however, though it does have some comedic beats. Like the Monty Python crew, the chameleon filmmaker known for contemplative films concerning mortality (The Old Man and the Gun and A Ghost Story) has an assured handle on the source material. Adapted from the 14th-century Welsh legend Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the poetic tale is an early demarcation of the chivalric code: an unbreakable ethos guiding all knights. And for audiences today, inhabiting a world where the lines between right and wrong in the pursuit of success and fame are greying every single day, the parable reminds us that sometimes mere goodness is enough in place of achieving greatness.