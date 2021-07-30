Indiana Pacers select Chris Duarte with No. 13 pick in NBA Draft
The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday night. Duarte is expected to provide immediate floor spacing with his ability to shoot off both the catch and the dribble. Despite being several years older than many of his peers at 24, Duarte’s experience and uber-efficient offensive output should help him force his way on to the floor early in his career.www.dailyemerald.com
