Indiana Pacers select Chris Duarte with No. 13 pick in NBA Draft

With the offseason still young, where do the Indiana Pacers go from here?. Through the first day of free agency, the Indiana Pacers are already up to 15 players with the additions of Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson, Torrey Craig, and of course the retention of T.J. McConnell. This leads to the question posed above as trades are the only way to go from here unless someone is waived which I just don’t see coming.