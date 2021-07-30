Woman dies after being shot outside Roslindale pharmacy, Boston Police investigating

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating after a woman was shot outside a pharmacy in Roslindale Thursday afternoon. City police confirmed Thursday night that the woman has since died.

Her identity is not being released. Police said that there have been no arrests in connection to the shooting as of now. Few details have been released, but police said the shooting was reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of Corinth Street and Birch Street.

The unidentified victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as life-threatening before she passed. Police are now conducting a death investigation.

