Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

3 men wounded after shooting in central Georgia

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6pL1_0bCKngDn00

MACON, Ga. — Two men are in critical condition and a third is in stable condition after a shooting in central Georgia, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Macon Police Department, the shooting occurred at a car detail shop at about 4:30 p.m. EDT, WMGT reported.

Kyler Thompson, 24, and Corey Reeves, 24, were listed in critical but stable condition, WMAZ reported. Carlos Jackson, 44, was listed in stable condition, the television station reported.

Witnesses told deputies that the three men were dropped off at an emergency room with gunshot wounds, WMGT reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or whether another person was involved in the shooting, according to WMAZ.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
53K+
Followers
58K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macon, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Central Georgia#Police#Wmgt#Wmaz#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

12-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 4-year-old sibling in Louisiana, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed a 4-year-old sibling in a Louisiana home, authorities said. According to WBRZ and WAFB, the incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. Monday on Glenetta Court in Baton Rouge. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the older child accidentally discharged a gun, striking a younger sibling. The victim later died at a nearby hospital, authorities said.
Lanesborough, MAPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Cop used criminal justice database to look up women, police say

LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — Police in Lanesborough, Massachusetts, were investigating one of their own and it has led to the officer’s termination. Brennan Polidoro has been fired as an officer with the Lanesborough Police Department after the now-retired police chief Timothy Sorrell discovered that Polidoro had used the Criminal Justice Information System database to look up women without justification, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 1

Community Policy