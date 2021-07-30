Cancel
Hawkins County, TN

Equusearch Midwest issues statement regarding last weekend’s search for Summer Wells

By Slater Teague
wjhl.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJHL) — An out-of-state search and rescue team that returned to Hawkins County last weekend to search for Summer Wells issued a statement Thursday regarding their search. Equusearch Midwest, a volunteer-based team of trained searchers, said its reports from last weekend’s search were turned over to Capt. Tim Coup of the Church Hill Rescue Squad for him to pass along to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday evening and Wednesday. The organization also said it was cleared by the sheriff’s office to conduct the search.

