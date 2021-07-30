Cancel
Moffat County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Yampa River Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-29 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL MOFFAT COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM MDT At 941 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 36 miles southwest of Baggs, or 36 miles west of Craig, moving north at 15 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Moffat County.

#Special Weather Statement#Yampa River#Central Yampa River Basin
