Special Weather Statement issued for Lower Yampa River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 20:44:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-29 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Lower Yampa River Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN MOFFAT COUNTY UNTIL 1030 PM MDT At 943 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 21 miles northeast of Dinosaur, or 41 miles east of Vernal, moving north at 15 mph. Frequent cloud to ground lightning, half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greystone. This includes Colorado 318 between mile markers 20 and 34.