Bleach's creator celebrated the special new chapter for the series' 20th Anniversary with a new look at Ichigo Kurosaki! Bleach has been celebrating its 20th Anniversary of running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a series of special announcements. Not only was it confirmed that the anime would finally be returning to adapt the final arc of the series, Thousand-Year Blood War, in the near future, Shueisha also announced that series creator Tite Kubo would be returning for a brand new chapter celebrating the massive anniversary in a future issue of Shonen Jump.