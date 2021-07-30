Marvel Fans Speak Out in Support of Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit
Marvel fans are showing their support for Scarlett Johansson as her Black Widow lawsuit unfolds. Earlier today, news broke of the MCU actress filing a suit in Los Angeles Superior Court. The Black Widow star’s representation argues that the release of the movie on Disney+ Premiere Access helped facilitate a breach of contract. John Berlinski is an attorney at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP which represents Johansson. They are quoted in the Wall Street Journal as saying, “This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts."comicbook.com
