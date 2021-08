The St Louis Cardinals are currently 10 games back in the NL Central and if they hope to cut that deficit, the perfect time to do that is now. The St. Louis Cardinals are in the midst of the stretch that will help define their season. Twenty-one of their next 24 games will be played against teams that have a record under .500, with the other three games coming against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team that leads them in the National League Central by 10 games entering Tuesday.