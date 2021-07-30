Cancel
Washington Nationals acquire Boston Red Sox's Aldo Ramirez in exchange for Kyle Schwarber

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
fox5dc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The Washington Nationals acquired right-handed pitcher Aldo Ramirez from the Boston Red Sox in exchange for outfielder Kyle Schwarber on Thursday. Ramirez, 20, has 32 strikeouts against eight walks with one home run allowed in 31.0 innings pitched. Over his last three starts, Ramirez has tossed 14.0 consecutive scoreless innings, striking out 16, walking three and holding opposing batters to a .140 batting average (7-for-50).

