Washington Nationals acquire Boston Red Sox's Aldo Ramirez in exchange for Kyle Schwarber

Schwarber (hamstring) was seen jogging in the outfield ahead of Wednesday's game against Miami, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Schwarber has been dealing with a significant hamstring strain since early July, but it was encouraging to see him participate in some light activities Wednesday. He wasn't running with much intensity, but he did take batting practice Tuesday per Maria Torres of The Athletic, and a better idea of Schwarber's return timetable could come into focus once he's able to increase his activity level.