Nets pick Thomas, acquire rights to Sharpe late in 1st round

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets took LSU’s Cameron Thomas on Thursday night with the No. 27 pick in the NBA draft, adding the SEC’s leading scorer to their high-powered roster.

The Nets then added North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe after acquiring the rights to the No. 29 pick from Phoenix in a pending trade.

Thomas averaged 23 points last season as a freshman. Only Pete Maravich, Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (then still known as Chris Jackson) and Bob Pettit ever averaged more in their first seasons at LSU.

Thomas, who led the nation with 194 free throws made last season, would join a roster featuring Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden that was second in the NBA with more than 118 points per game last season.

The 6-foot-11 Sharpe averaged 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 19.2 minutes or the Tar Heels.

NBA
The Associated Press

Suns take Day’Ron Sharpe, trade rights to Nets

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns selected Day’Ron Sharpe with the 29th overall pick in Thursday night’s NBA draft but quickly traded the rights to the North Carolina big man to the Brooklyn Nets in a deal to land shooting guard Landry Shamet. The Sharpe trade to the Nets was...
NBA

PICKS: Nets take LSU’s Cam Thomas at No. 27, Day’Ron Sharpe at No. 29

With trade rumors still swirling, the Nets took Cam Thomas, LSU’s shooting guard who averaged 23 points a game this season, at No. 27. Thomas, 19, is a 6’5” freshman. Then, Brooklyn turned around two picks later and took Day’Ron Sharpe, the 6’11” North Carolina freshman, with the pick acquired earlier in the night from Phoenix.
NBA

2021 NBA Draft Winners and Losers

Draft day in the NBA is always my favorite day of the year. It generates hope and a sense of optimism previously forgotten among the downtrodden fanbases. The constant ineptitude of management is often the sin that rewards the same beleaguered franchises the top picks every season. However, through the incompetence and pious vanity of front offices, we have our hope renewed. Cementing the winners and losers of draft night before any of these players set foot on an NBA floor is a preposterous exercise on the surface. However, as an appreciator of overreactions and a devotee of my own evaluations, highlighting the winners and losers of the 2021 NBA Draft felt appropriate.
NBA

Nets picks Cameron Thomas, Day’Ron Sharpe hungry to help however they can

The Nets have a glaring need for a wing defender, but spent their two first-round picks on a center and yet another isolation scorer. Basically, they went best available player — and said they would again. The Nets got volume scoring guard Cameron Thomas with the No. 27-overall pick and...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Day'Ron Sharpe reacts to playing with Nets' Big 3

Brooklyn Nets center Day’Ron Sharpe on Monday expressed his excitement about eventually playing with the likes of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. Sharpe was the 29th overall pick in the NBA draft after averaging 9.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists last season at North Carolina. He finished runner-up for ACC Freshman of the Year after leading the conference in offensive rebounding percentage (.183) and rebounding (3.4).
NBA

Nets select four players in 2021 NBA Draft, acquire draft rights to Day'Ron Sharpe

The Brooklyn Nets selected guard Cameron Thomas with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft, forward Kessler Edwards with the 44th pick in the second round, guard Marcus Zegarowski with the 49th pick and forward RaiQuan Gray with the 59th pick. Additionally, Brooklyn agreed in principle to acquire the draft rights to center Day’Ron Sharpe, the 29th overall pick in the first round of the draft, from the Phoenix Suns in a trade that has yet to be finalized.
NBA

Reactions: UNC's Day'Ron Sharpe Drafted by Brooklyn Nets

On Thursday night, Day'Ron Sharpe's NBA Draft dreams came true. The former North Carolina big man was selected in the first round, No. 29 overall, by the Brooklyn Nets, making him the 54th first-round NBA draft pick in UNC history and the 34th to play for Hall of Fame head coach Roy Williams.
NBA

Day'Ron Sharpe Lands In Right Spot With Brooklyn Nets

Chalk one up for the mock draft prognosticators. As the 2021 NBA Draft approached, North Carolina center Day’Ron Sharpe was an increasingly popular projection for Brooklyn with the 27th pick in the first round. He ended up going two spots later, officially selected by the Phoenix Suns with the Nets agreeing in principle to a trade for his draft rights, but as many predicted, he is in fact a Net and was joined on Monday by fellow first-rounder Cameron Thomas, Nets GM Sean Marks, and coach Steve Nash for an introductory press conference at HSS Training Center.
NBA

Thomas and Sharpe ready for Brooklyn

Cameron Thomas and Day’Ron Sharpe, the Brooklyn Nets’ first-round picks in last Thursday’s NBA Draft at Downtown’s Barclays Center, know that their new franchise already boasts a Big Three with championship expectations. But that doesn’t mean the teen duo, neither of whom will turn 20 until next season, won’t be...
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

NBA

NBA
Fox Sports Radio

Damian Lillard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: ‘We’re going to play ‘Dame or Deal’. I’m the Blazers GM – If I would keep Dame over the trade offer it’s ‘Dame’, if the trade offer is too good to pass up it’s a ‘Deal.’”. Watch Colin Cowherd decide if the Portland Trailblazers should keep Damian Lillard...

