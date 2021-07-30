Cancel
OKC Thunder trade 16th pick to Houston Rockets in 2021 NBA Draft

By Rylan Stiles
The OKC Thunder have shipped off the 16th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Houston Rockets. After the surprising selection of Josh Giddey with the 6th selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Thunder dealt their next potential pick (16 overall) to the Rockets for a pair of future firsts.

