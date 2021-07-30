Cancel
Russell Westbrook set to join LeBron James in blockbuster trade to LA Lakers

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Lakers are acquiring All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards for three players and the rights to first-round pick Isaiah Jackson. According to two people with knowledge of the deal, the Lakers are trading Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell to Washington for Westbrook, who is a Los Angeles native and helped lead UCLA to a pair of Final Four appearances. The Lakers had the 22nd overall pick in Thursday’s draft and selected Jackson, a 6ft 1111 forward from Kentucky.

