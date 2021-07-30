Cancel
Peoria, IL

Snappers knock off Chiefs in 12 innings.

By Daily News staff
Beloit Daily News
 5 days ago

PEORIA, Ill.—The Beloit Snappers broke open a pitchers’ duel in a big way in the 12th inning Thursday night, scoring eight times to flatten the host Peoria Chiefs at Dozer Park, 10-3. The Snappers opened the 12th with Conner Scott at second base according to tie-breaker rules. Victor Victor Mesa hit a shot that caromed off pitcher Fabian Blanco and ended up in right field for a single, scoring Scott. Kameron Misner followed with a double and Will Banfield emptied the bases with a three-run home run to left field for a 6-2 advantage.

