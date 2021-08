The Cinemateca Brasileira warehouse sustained considerable damage and the condition of its contents is not yet fully known after a fire tore through the structure, located in the Vila Leopoldina district of São Paulo, on the evening of July 29. The blaze, which local fire chief Karina Paula Mareira said “started in one of the historical film collection rooms on the first floor” of the 70,000-square-foot building, led to the total collapse of one-quarter of the roof. Damage to the 250,000 Brazilian films and million related documents housed in the edifice is likely to be significant, as is that to historical film equipment stored there.