Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Study explains how SARS-CoV-2 variants differ in binding to ACE2 receptor

By Dr. Liji Thomas, MD, Benedette Cuffari, M.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the emergence of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in Wuhan, China at the end of 2019, several new variants have also been identified. As of July 29, 2021, the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, has caused almost 4.2 million deaths and infected over 195 million worldwide.

www.news-medical.net

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bind#Sars#Receptor#Cdc#Q498#T500#Y505#Rbd#Smd#Mst#Kappa#Y41#N501y#Wt#K417#E484#N90#Ace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, Your COVID Symptoms Could Be Different, Study Says

The Delta variant has managed to quickly reverse the major progress the U.S. had made toward ending the COVID-19 pandemic. The strain has spread quickly across the country, pushing the national daily case average above the highest point recorded last summer. Unfortunately, mounting data also shows that the variant can cause rare breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people, even though the risk of severe disease or death is almost entirely eliminated, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data. Now that vaccinated people are on high alert again about contracting the virus, it's time to get reacquainted with the symptoms of COVID, especially because some have changed, potentially due to the Delta variant. And there are also some differences in COVID symptoms among unvaccinated versus vaccinated people. The signs that you're sick with the virus can even change based on how many shots you've received, according to data from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study in the U.K.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?

The pandemic is not over as the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to swirl around the country, infecting unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people. But one question has risen in recent days: Does one vaccine provide better protection than others?. Which COVID-19 vaccine is better for the delta variant?. We...
PharmaceuticalsNews-Medical.net

Study shows efficacy of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 delta variant

Researchers in Singapore have conducted a study showing that the messenger RNA- (mRNA) based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are highly effective at protecting against symptomatic and severe disease following infection with the rapidly spreading B.1.617.2 (delta) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Intradermal administration of low-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine induces strong immune response, study finds

Scientists in the Netherlands recently conducted an open-level, randomized-controlled trial to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of fractional intradermal doses of the mRNA-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine mRNA-1273 (Moderna). The trial findings reveal that the fractional dose regimen of the Moderna vaccine is well tolerated and safe and is...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study suggests second Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot may not be needed after previous SARS-CoV-2 infection

Researchers in Austria have conducted a study showing that individuals previously infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) exhibit a significantly more pronounced antibody response to one dose of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine than previously uninfected individuals. The team from the Medical University of Vienna says...
Public Healthcitizensjournal.us

Patents Prove SARS-CoV-2 Is A Manufactured Virus

In a January 2021 lecture, Jonathan Latham, Ph.D., introduced the term “the pandemic virus industrial complex,” to describe the academic, military and commercial complexes that are driving the pandemic agenda and obscuring facts that indicate SARS-CoV-2 is a manmade virus. In the video above, David E. Martin, Ph.D., introduces shocking...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Study examines efficacy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine among USAF Academy Cadets

To contain the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, scientists have worked extensively to develop various therapeutics, vaccines, and many other effective tactics. Many believe that among these strategies, the development of effective COVID-19 vaccines and rapid vaccination of the majority of the world’s population is the only effective means to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. At present, several vaccines have received emergency use authorization (EUA) from several regulatory bodies, and many of the countries around the world have already commenced vaccination programs.
ScienceNature.com

SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation

Excessive inflammatory responses induced upon SARS-CoV-2 infection are associated with severe symptoms of COVID-19. Inflammasomes activated in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection are also associated with COVID-19 severity. Here, we show a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation to induce hyperinflammation. N protein facilitates maturation of proinflammatory cytokines and induces proinflammatory responses in cultured cells and mice. Mechanistically, N protein interacts directly with NLRP3 protein, promotes the binding of NLRP3 with ASC, and facilitates NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. More importantly, N protein aggravates lung injury, accelerates death in sepsis and acute inflammation mouse models, and promotes IL-1β and IL-6 activation in mice. Notably, N-induced lung injury and cytokine production are blocked by MCC950 (a specific inhibitor of NLRP3) and Ac-YVAD-cmk (an inhibitor of caspase-1). Therefore, this study reveals a distinct mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 N protein promotes NLRP3 inflammasome activation and induces excessive inflammatory responses.
ScienceNewsweek

A Doomsday COVID Variant Worse Than Delta and Lambda May Be Coming, Scientists Say

Scientists keep underestimating the coronavirus. In the beginning of the pandemic, they said mutated versions of the virus wouldn't be much of a problem—until the more-infectious Alpha caused a spike in cases last fall. Then Beta made young people sicker and Gamma reinfected those who'd already recovered from COVID-19. Still, by March, as the winter surge in the U.S. receded, some epidemiologists were cautiously optimistic that the rapid vaccine rollout would soon tame the variants and cause the pandemic to wind down.
ScienceMedscape News

Identification of and Surveillance for the SARS-CoV-2 Variants B.1.427 and B.1.429

Lindsey Martin Webb, MPH; Shannon Matzinger, PhD; Christopher Grano; Breanna Kawasaki, MPH; Ginger Stringer, PhD; Laura Bankers, PhD; Rachel Herlihy, MD. Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. 2021;70(19):717-718. The B.1.427 and B.1.429 variants of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, were first described in Southern California on January 20, 2021;[1] on...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A Simple RT-PCR Melting temperature Assay to Rapidly Screen for Widely Circulating SARS-CoV-2 Variants

J Clin Microbiol. 2021 Jul 21:JCM0084521. doi: 10.1128/JCM.00845-21. Online ahead of print. Background. The increased transmission of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOC) which originated in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7/alpha), South Africa (B1.351/Beta), Brazil (P.1/Gamma), in the United States (B.1.427/429 or Epsilon) and in India (B.1.617.2/Delta) requires a vigorous public health response, including real time strain surveillance on a global scale. Although genome sequencing is the gold standard for identifying these VOCs, it is time consuming and expensive. Here, we describe a simple, rapid and high-throughput reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) melting temperature (Tm) screening assay that identifies the first three major VOCs. Methods. RT-PCR primers and four sloppy molecular beacon (SMB) probes were designed to amplify and detect the SARS-CoV-2 N501Y (A23063T) and E484K (G23012A) mutations and their corresponding wild type sequences. After RT-PCR, the VOCs were identified by a characteristic Tm of each SMB. Assay optimization and testing was performed with RNA from SARS-CoV-2 USA WA1/2020 (WT), B.1.1.7 and B.1.351 variant strains. The assay was then validated using clinical samples. Results. The limit of detection (LOD) for both the WT and variants was 4 and 10 genomic copies/reaction for the 501 and 484 codon assays, respectively. The assay was 100% sensitive and 100% specific for identifying the N501Y and E484K mutations in cultured virus and in clinical samples as confirmed by Sanger sequencing. Conclusion. We have developed an RT-PCR melt screening test for the major VOCs which can be used to rapidly screen large numbers of patient samples providing an early warning for the emergence of these variants and a simple way to track their spread.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.

Comments / 1

Community Policy