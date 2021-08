Rumors have linked the Charlotte Hornets with free agent Lonzo Ball. How would he fit next to his Rookie of the Year brother, LaMelo Ball?. LaVar Ball always dreamed of his sons playing together in the NBA. But now it looks like it may be with the Charlotte Hornets instead of the Los Angeles Lakers. Lonzo Ball is currently a restricted free agent and The Athletic’s John Hollinger has reported there is talk of a double sign-and-trade that would send Lonzo to the Hornets, with Devonte’ Graham going back to the Pelicans.