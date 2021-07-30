Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Couple claims newborn accidentally swapped at TriStar Summit

By Brooke Reese
WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A couple claims after delivering a healthy baby girl last month at TriStar Summit Medical Center, their baby was accidentally swapped with another newborn. “Even in the year 2021, these things can still happen,” father Thomas Gray said. Gray says his wife’s delivery went seamlessly. So...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 76

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Gray
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tristar#Apologies#Stress#Wkrn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipswkml.com

Mom Gives Birth, Husband Is Stunned

What a love story for Aaron and Rachel. The two met as missionaries, fell in love and then married. Aaron then discovered Rachel was pregnant with twins. So what was the issue?. Travel On TV reported on the unusual circumstances surrounding the birth of Aaron and Rachel Halbert’s babies. “During...
Rexburg, IDeastidahonews.com

Rexburg mom shares her story of delivering a 425-gram baby girl

REXBURG — A local family said they’ve seen countless miracles despite their baby girl being born a micro-preemie, weighing only 425 grams. It was March 26 around 3 a.m. when Brandie Tagg, who was 23 weeks pregnant, suddenly woke up with chest pain. She tried to work through it for an hour, but as time went on, the pain got worse. Tagg told her husband, Chapman, to stay home with their two-and-a-half-year-old son while she went to the emergency room.
Bolton, MSWLBT

Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond

BOLTON, Miss. (WLBT) - They’re so picture-perfect that you’d think this was the plan all along. “No,” the women laughed out loud. “Not at all,” they echoed each other. Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, and Janeshia Wilson are cousins through a family patriarch, but the Bolton women became like sisters when...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Mother of mixed race twins says she is constantly having to explain to strangers how they are related

A mother of biracial twins who look very different from each other has said that she often needs to explain to strangers that they are related. Jade Ball, 32, from Salford, Greater Manchester, said strangers can’t believe that her biracial twins are related because one twin has blue eyes and blonde hair, while the other has brown hair, brown eyes and dark skin.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Mom Looks under Teenage Son's Bed, Makes Horror Find

Amanda Nighbert, a dietitian and fitness enthusiast, recently had the shock of her life after moving her son's bed and finding something very disgusting hiding under it. As a rule, parents might want to stay away from their children's bedrooms during their teenage years in order to avoid awkward discoveries, but Amanda broke that rule and came face-to-face with a pile of trash.
Broward County, FLNBC Miami

‘Why My Daughter?': Broward Teen Hospitalized in ICU With COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases rapidly rise in South Florida, a mother is sharing a warning while her 15-year-old is hospitalized with the virus and fighting for her life in the ICU. Paulina Velasquez was admitted to Broward Health on July 17 after testing positive for COVID-19. Paulina’s mother, Agnes, also tested positive. Though her symptoms are mild, that’s not the case with Paulina.
Family Relationshipswgxa.tv

Oklahoma couple welcomes rare identical triplets

An Oklahoma woman gave birth to a rare set of triplets last month -- and they're identical!. The babies have spent the past two months in the neonatal intensive care unit at the hospital, but they're all home now. Mom Stephanie Norman said the triplets "were born at 29 weeks,...
Relationship Advicewfxb.com

Kissing Couple Accidentally Breaks Barbershop Window

A couple caught in the throes of passion have now become the new laughing stalk of the internet! A barbershop owner was reviewing security footage after finding one of his front windows shattered…and he was shocked to discover the culprit was just a couple kissing a little too passionately up against the window!
Family Relationshipsmegadoctornews.com

A Mom, shows her mighty love for daughter

As I sit and write this post I reflect on the occurrences of the last week. My daughter, Nicole Degollado Gonzalez, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her 3rd baby boy got Covid. Her entire little family got Covid. As her family got better, she got worse. Last Sunday my son-in-law called me and tells me, “Mom she isn’t getting better,”. I instinctly tell him, “Bring my baby girl home!” They come home and we drive her straight to Rio Grande Regional Hospital. We aren’t allowed to stay with her, so after we know she’s been taken up to the 3rd floor, Labor and Delivery, we return home. They discharged her at 3 am. We go through the day Monday, and Tuesday a get another phone call “Mom, she can’t breathe”. I call her amazing PA from her OBGYN, Kareena Gonzales, and they did a direct admit. So starts our worst nightmare with Covid. My baby girl had Covid pneumonia and was put on 10 Liters of oxygen, which is the most they can put you in before Intubating you. Her OBGYN talked about inducing her delivery. We knew she couldn’t go through a natural delivery, and we didn’t know if she could sustain a C-Section. We prayed and decided best thing was to wait and pray she improve; baby was strong and healthy. We would call the nurses station to get a report every shift, check what she was saturating and what her oxygen level was and on Wednesday we were told she can have 1 visitor a day for 15 minutes.
Franklin, TNWATE

Phil Valentine now on ventilator amid COVID-19 battle

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Conservative radio talk show host Phil Valentine, who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19, has now been placed on a ventilator. According to a tweet from Nashville’s SuperTalk 99.7 WTN, the move to the ventilator was made “out of an abundance of caution.”. The tweet goes on...

Comments / 76

Community Policy