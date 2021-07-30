Couple claims newborn accidentally swapped at TriStar Summit

As I sit and write this post I reflect on the occurrences of the last week. My daughter, Nicole Degollado Gonzalez, who is 35 weeks pregnant with her 3rd baby boy got Covid. Her entire little family got Covid. As her family got better, she got worse. Last Sunday my son-in-law called me and tells me, “Mom she isn’t getting better,”. I instinctly tell him, “Bring my baby girl home!” They come home and we drive her straight to Rio Grande Regional Hospital. We aren’t allowed to stay with her, so after we know she’s been taken up to the 3rd floor, Labor and Delivery, we return home. They discharged her at 3 am. We go through the day Monday, and Tuesday a get another phone call “Mom, she can’t breathe”. I call her amazing PA from her OBGYN, Kareena Gonzales, and they did a direct admit. So starts our worst nightmare with Covid. My baby girl had Covid pneumonia and was put on 10 Liters of oxygen, which is the most they can put you in before Intubating you. Her OBGYN talked about inducing her delivery. We knew she couldn’t go through a natural delivery, and we didn’t know if she could sustain a C-Section. We prayed and decided best thing was to wait and pray she improve; baby was strong and healthy. We would call the nurses station to get a report every shift, check what she was saturating and what her oxygen level was and on Wednesday we were told she can have 1 visitor a day for 15 minutes.