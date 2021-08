As the days of summer become shorter with every passing week, college basketball once again is looming on the horizon. This year the season will start with lesser question marks than it did a year ago when many people were wondering if all the games would even be possible amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Even with many more answers given in that regard, the Michigan State Spartans will still have to deal with quite a few unknowns going into the team’s next campaign. No question is probably bigger than who will lead the team on and off the court in 2021-2022.